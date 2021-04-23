BJP MLA dies due to Covid related complications

Senior leader of BJP and BJP MLA from Lucknow West, Suresh Srivastava died on Friday due to Covid related complications.

Suresh Srivastava was tested Covid-19 positive on last week. Later he was admitted to Lucknow PGI. He was on ventilator support for the last few days. His wife and son were also tested Covid positive.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA from Auraiya Sadar Ramesh Chandra Diwakar died of Covid-19. Sadar Ramesh Chandra Diwakar was admitted at a hospital in Meerut four days ago.