CJI Bobde Asked Shah Rukh Khan To Be Part of Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Mediation, claims lawyer

Outgoing Chief Justice of India SA Bobde wanted Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to be part of the mediation panel which was set up by the Supreme Court in March 2019 to resolve the Ayodhya dispute. This was revealed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh on the occasion of CJI Bobde’s farewell function.

“While he was in the initial stage of Ayodhya hearing, he was of firm view that the problem could be resolved through mediation. He asked me if Shah Rukh Khan can be a part of the committee. I asked and he was more than willing. Unfortunately mediation did not work,” Singh said.

Regardless, CJI Bobde’s willingness to resolve communal tension through mediation was noteworthy, Singh added. Justice Bobde was part of the five-judge Constitution bench which delivered the historic verdict in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute.