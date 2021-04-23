Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

The price of gold has slipped down in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold slipped down by Rs.200 per 8 gram and reached at Rs. 32,880. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4110 down by Rs. 25. This is the lowest price of the precious metal in the last 11 months.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up 0.32% at Rs.47,927 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose 0.25% at Rs.69,389 per kg. In the previous session, gold had declined 0.83% while silver had slumped 1.6%.

In international markets, the price of spot gold was up 0.2% at US dollar 1,787.11 Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.3% to US dollar 26.10 per ounce while platinum was steady at US dollar 1,203.10.