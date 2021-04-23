Covid-19 Update: 1297 new recoveries reported in Qatar

798 new coronavirus cases along with 1297 new recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 524 contacts of active cases and 274 travel related.

Till now 200,778 people had infected with the coronavirus in Qatar. In this 178,461 people were recovered. The death toll is at 413. At present there are 21,904 active cases in Qatar.

There are 83 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,160. 18 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 441 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 11,974 additional Covid-19 tests in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 7743 people were tested for the first time. Till now 187,0202 tests were conducted in Qatar.

26,973 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,372,396.