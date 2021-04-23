Family books helicopter to bring first girl child born after 35 years

There are still families who consider it unfortunate to have a baby girl. A family from Rajasthan is different in this aspect. Thirty-five years later, a video of a family welcoming a baby girl born into a family home has gone viral. The interesting video has come out from Nagaur district of Rajasthan. The baby girl was born to Chuki Devi, wife of Hanuman Prajapat. Hanuman handed over the helicopter to pick up the baby, who was born on March 3, from his wife’s house.

The family booked the helicopter for around Rs 5 lakh. Hanuman says the baby girl, who was born into the family years later, was flown home by helicopter to receive him royally. He took permission from the district collector to fly a helicopter and the authorities also allowed the family to build helipads both in Riya’s maternal and paternal villages. The 30 km distance between the two villages was covered in about 20 minutes through the chopper ride. As he deboarded the helicopter, the proud father remarked: “By bringing my two-month-old daughter in a helicopter, we want to tell everyone that the birth of a daughter is an occasion that should be celebrated like a festival. Instead of feeling sad, we should all be happy when a daughter is born.”