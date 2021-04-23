Global Energy Review report by International Energy Agency.

The International Energy Agency recently released the Global Energy Review report. The Carbon Dioxide emissions in India is to be 1.4% higher than the levels recorded in 2019.The coal-fired power generation is to increase by three times higher than the increase in generation from the renewables and coal demand is expected to increase by 9%.

India has pledged to reduce the emission intensity of its GDP by 33% to 35% under Paris Agreement.The carbon dioxide emissions of India is 60% below the global average and is on par with emissions in the European Union, which is 2.35 giga tonnes.The carbon dioxide emissions all over the world is to increase by 1.5 billion tonnes in 2021.

China is set to lead the demand in coal by more than 80% in 2021. China will also lead the market for electricity generation from renewables.The demand for coal in US and European will also increase,and demand for coal and gas is to rise above 2019 levels. However, the demand for oil is to stay below its 2019 peak. This is because, the aviation sector is under high pressure due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The electricity generation from wind is set to grow by 275 tetra watts. This is 17% increase and the solar PV is to increase by 145 tetra watt which is 18% increase as compared to 2020.