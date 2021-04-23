Let’s see the actor in black,who recently tested coronavirus negative

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who had just now recovered from COVID-19, greeted his fans to a black and white picture of himself on Friday. A photo with a message was shred by the actor to take precautionary measures against the Coronavirus. In the photo, he can be seen sporting long hair and wearing a face mask wore a hoodie and a jacket to pose for the photo.

He was tested positive for the coronavirus a few days after he walked the stage as a showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week last month. The actor shared a graphic of a positive sign on his Instagram profile and wrote: “Positive ho gaya, dua karo.”

“Negative…14 din ka vanvaas khatam…Back to work,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Kartik Aaryan is now in the preparation for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, in which he shared screen space with Sara Ali Khan. He has featured in several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.