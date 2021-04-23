National Investigation Agency arrests top Maoist leader

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a top Maoist leader. NIA has arrested Singhrai Soren, a top leader of CPI (Maoist) . He was arrested from Giridih District in Jharkhand. NIA arrested him on a case pertaining to the seizure of arms and ammunition. He was produced before the Special NIA Court in Ranchi.

NIA said that Singhrai Soren is an accused in a case pertaining to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition and the arrest of 15 armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) at Akbakitand village. NIA accused that Soren had criminally conspired with other CPI (Maoist) members to promote their terrorist activities.

Also Read: 2.75 kg gold seized from unaccompanied baggage

NIA had filed a charge-sheet against 10 accused persons, including Singhrai Soren, on August 31, 2018, and another supplementary charge-sheet against 7 accused persons on January 8, 2019, in the case.