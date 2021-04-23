Only 2 hours of oxygen left, lives of patients in peril: Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital Sends SOS to Govt

The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here has sent an SOS to the government, saying there were only two hours of oxygen left at the healthcare facility. “25 sickest patients have died in the last 24 hours at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril”, an official of the hospital said.

The hospital authorities said that the oxygen needed to be airlifted urgently.

Authorizations say low oxygen pressure may have contributed to the deaths.

As per the reports, Ganga Ram hospital is one of Delhi’s top private hospitals, is treating more than 500 Covid patients.

Numerous hospitals have, over the past three days, signalled a crisis of oxygen supply in the midst of the increasing Covid cases, and many have requested the Delhi High Court for remedy.