Pakistan alert alarm over ‘third’ COVID-19 wave infection.

The situation in Islamabad seems to be particularly precarious as the largest medical facility in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), is struggling with low oxygen pressure amidst a tidal wave of Covid-19 patients.Crisis looms large over major hospitals in Pakistan as they approach saturation due to rising cases.

Pakistan is reeling under the third wave of coronavirus. The country has reported new 144 fatalities due to virus, raising the total death tally to 16,842. So far, 784,108 cases have been reported in Pakistan.

According to the latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre on its official web portal, 5,870 new covid cases have been recorded in Pakistan.At least 53,818 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 5,870 came back positive.

A critical situation was reported at PIMS on April 18, when ventilators reserved for patients started sounding alarms.The ventilator alarms are triggered when the pressure of oxygen being supplied to a patient drops below the required level. On that day, it dropped from 100% to 70%.

Umar urged people to strictly follow health and safety guidelines to help the government contain the infection, and this is “very dangerous situation” under control was impossible without public support.The third coronavirus wave is largely being driven by a high number of cases reported in Punjab, the country’s most populous province, and the northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The government began inoculating frontline health care workers and citizens age 60 and over after receiving a donation of 1 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine last month. Beijing announced a donation of another 500,000 doses and Islamabad is awaiting the delivery.