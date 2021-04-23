Reliance to provide free vaccine to employees

Mumbai: Reliance Group to provide free vaccine to employees. Reliance Industries has reported that the corona vaccine will be given to employees over 18 years of age. The decision was made to vaccinate company employees through a vaccination program called R-Surakshaa. Reliance CEO Mukesh Ambani said the vaccination would start on May 1. Corona cases are likely to increase in the coming days. Therefore, the letter issued by Ambani says that everyone should be extremely careful, follow the standards and take precautions.

“The Covid-positive caseload may rise further over the next several weeks before we begin to see a downward curve. We must be even more vigilant now and uncompromising in observing the strictest measures of safety, precaution, and hygiene,” a letter released by CEO Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani read. The R-Surakshaa programme will be effective from May 1. “We urge you to avail your shot at safety without any delay and encourage your eligible family members to do the same,” the Ambanis wrote.