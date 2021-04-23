Section 144 declared in 10 panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram

Collector Navjot Khosa announced a ban on 10 panchayats in the Thiruvananthapuram district. Strict restrictions were imposed in Aruvikkara, Amburi, Karode, Perungkadavila, Kattakada, Andoorkonam, Kollayil, Uzhamalakkal, Kuthukal and Aryankode panchayats.

The collector said that the move comes as the test positivity rate in these panchayats is above 25 per cent. In areas where restrictions have been tightened, no more than five people may gather in public places.

There are constraints in worship places also. More than 25 people are not allowed to attend weddings and other public functions. All commercial establishments except those selling essentials must close by 7.30pm.

There will be strict inspections in business institutions. If any of the business institutions are found violating the Covid norms, then it would be forced to kept closed for two days Restrictions will remain in place until the test positivity rate reaches 20.