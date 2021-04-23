State government reintroduces ‘E-pass system’ for emergency travel

A state government has reintroduced the ‘E-Pass system’ for emergency travel. Maharashtra has decided to reintroduce the E-pass system in the state. Maharashtra police has announced this. The E-pass will be needed for inter-state and inter-district travel in “extreme emergency” situations.

“The e-pass system has been reintroduced from Friday and citizens should use it in the case of absolute emergency. People have to apply onhttps://covid19.mhpolice.in/ and submit the necessary documents and mention the reason. Those who can not access the online system can visit the nearest police station to procure it”, said Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey.

Also Read: 3.32 lakhs new cases reported in India

The e-pass system was introduced for all emergency and essential services during the lockdown in last year. Recently, the Mumbai police introduced colour-coded stickers for essential services vehicles within the city.