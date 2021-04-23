Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices had ended lower in Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 202 points lower at 47,878. NSE Nifty slipped by 65 points or 0.45% to settle at 14,341.

8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was positive on the Bombay Stock Exchange. 1,566 shares ended higher while 1,352 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid, NTPCC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Life, Bharat Petroleum, Coal India, Divi’s Labs, HDFC, SBIU Life and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were Britannia Industries, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Hindalco, Shree Cements, Bharti Airtel, Grasim industries and Infosys.