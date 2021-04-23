Union government depriving of West Bengal of ‘Oxygen’: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Union government is depriving her state of its quota of medical oxygen by diverting the supply to Uttar Pradesh. The TMC leader said this while addressing press conference in Kolkata.

“SAIL [Steel Authority of India] used to supply oxygen to West Bengal. Yesterday, there was an instruction (from the Centre) that SAIL would now supply the same oxygen to Uttar Pradesh. Is Bengal a beggar? When it comes to elections, they (BJP) want to capture Bengal but when it comes to oxygen supply, they are diverting it to other states,” said Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slams union government

“Gujarat has been given vaccines to cover 60% of its population, while other states have been given not more than 15% – 20%. In Gujarat, vaccination is being done at (BJP) party offices. We have asked for more vaccines and have urged the Centre to fix a rate”, she added.

“They have collected lakhs of crores of rupees in PM-Cares Fund. Can’t they give this money? How much is being spent to build a new Parliament building or a statue? And this is a question of life and death. All it takes is a second to decide,” said the CM.