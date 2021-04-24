Ashish Mehrotra’s father dies, actor shared an emotional post on Instagram

Mumbai: Popular serial ‘Anupamaa’ actor Ashish Mehrotra’s father, Kedarnath Mehrotra, passes away. He shared the unfortunate news through his social media on Friday. The actor shared a compilation video of his father and him sharing a few happy moments. He also wrote how he would like to remember his father like a happy soul who lived with a smile throughout his life. His penned words along with the video are: “My uncomfortable hugging champ. You may have left me on the outside for the world but on the inside, you are even more close & this more will never be enough. Our bodies may have parted ways but souls will never. I am sorry for being selfish here… Aap Sirf mere papa ho.”

“My lines to you… I know you haven’t left me, papa… Just… I wish I could just hold you like this and not let you go. My uncomfortable hugging champ. I love you. papa yaar. I just can’t say this. Noo you are with me… sooo much… left unsaid,” he added. Ashish, who plays the role of Toshu in popular star plus serial ‘Anupama’, received condolences from his colleagues and friends from the industry. The actor has been tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently not shooting for the show. He is stuck in Dubai due to the unavailability of flights. Quickly after he posted the heartwarming video of his father on Instagram, his on-screen mother- Rupali aka Anupama, wished him strength through the comments.