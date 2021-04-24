CBI files charge sheet against Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Ex Minister

The CBI’s preliminary enquiry into the corruption allegations against Mr Deshmukh was completed last Friday. The probe agency has filed a case linked to the corruption allegations made by ex-Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh.

The investigation in the case was handed over earlier this month to the CBI by the Bombay High Court, which gave the probe agency 15 days to decide if the corruption case can be filed or not. Acting on the court orders, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Anil Deshmukh and several others on April 6.

Earlier this month, Anil Deshmukh had quit as the state’s home minister, citing “moral grounds”. The corruption allegations against him had plunged the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government into crisis while it battled a surge in Covid infections.