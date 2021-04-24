Covid-19 Update: 3,46,786 new coronavirus cases reported in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the Covid-19 situation in India. India has reported 3,46,786 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 2,19,838 people were recovered and 2,624 deaths due to the viral infection were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 1,66,10,481. The total recovery in India has surged to 1,38,67,997. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,89,544. At present there are 25,52,940 active cases in the country.

Also Read: UAE issues new update on India flight suspension

Till now 13,83,79,832 people have been vaccinated in India. 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested up to April 22 with 17,40,550 samples being tested on Thursday.