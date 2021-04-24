Covid-19 Update:1513 new recoveries reported in Qatar

718 new coronavirus cases along with 1513 new recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 553 contacts of active cases and 165 travel related.

Till now 201496 people were infected with the infection. In this 179,974 people were recovered. The death toll is at 418. At present there are 21,104 active cases in the country.

There are 76 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,112. 18 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 435 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

9613 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. In this 5603 people were tested for the first time. Till now 157,5805 tests were conducted in the country.

22,385 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,394,781