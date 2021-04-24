COVID-19 updates: Maharastra records 67,160 new coronavirus cases in just one day

Mumbai: Covid has confirmed 67,160 more people in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of Covid victims in the state to 42,28,836. With 676 Covid deaths confirmed, the total death toll has risen to 63,928. There are currently 6,94,480 active cases in Maharashtra. With 63,818 people recovering from the disease, the total number of patients freed from Coronavirus in the state has risen to 34,68,610.

In Mumbai, meanwhile, Covid has newly confirmed 5,888 people. 71 more deaths have been confirmed. 8,549 people were cured today. Covid has confirmed 14,842 more cases in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours. 9,142 people were freed from the disease so far. About 80 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,00,668 active cases in the state.