Covid: Centre exempts customs duty on vaccines, oxygen for 3 months

Amid an intense shortage of oxygen in various states of the country, the Centre has decided to suspend customs duty and health cess on the import of Covid vaccines and O2 with immediate effect for three months. The verdict came after Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to evaluate the Coronavirus situation in the country. The rejection will be suitable on the import of things related to providing patients with oxygen, such as generators, storage tanks, filling systems, and concentrators. A nodal officer has been designated to deal with the customs clearances.

“PM directed Revenue Department to ensure seamless and quick customs clearance of such equipment. It was also decided that Basic Customs Duty on import of Covid vaccines be also exempted with immediate effect for 3 months,” the Centre said in a statement.

Narendra Modi, during the meeting, evaluated steps taken to increase oxygen availability in the country. “He emphasised that there was an immediate need to augment the supply of medical-grade oxygen as well as equipment required for patient care both at home and in hospitals,” the government said. PM Modi also emphasised that all ministries and departments need to work in synergy to up availability of oxygen and medical supplies.

In the meantime, the central government has decided to import oxygen collected from abroad as India struggles raging COVID-19 pandemic. “An order of ten thousand oxygen concentrators has been placed and oxygen concentrators import will start from next week from United States America (USA),” government sources told ANI.

To meet the oxygen demand in the country, the government has joined with many private companies to import their oxygen concentrators to India to meet the growing demand for oxygen. “Operating under air bubble with the USA, next flight of Air India from San Fransisco (SFO) to Delhi will carry a large number of oxygen concentrators to India next week. Likewise from Chicago too,” government officials told ANI.