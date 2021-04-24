COVID Warrior: 4-month pregnant nurse continuing her Covid-19 duty while observing ‘Roza’

New Delhi: The country is worried over the report of the second wave of Covid virus outbreak. Health workers across the country are battling Covid with hope as the number of patients and death rates rise daily. They are fighting day and night to save the lives of the people. One such news has come out from Gujarat (Gujarat), where a 4 months pregnant nurse is continuously taking care of patients. Even more important is that this nurse is also practicing her religion by keeping fast for the whole day.

Images of a young nurse, Nancy Ayeza Mistry, have been widely circulated on social media now. Nancy is four months pregnant and also she even forgets about her health and serves the sick. Nancy continuing her COVID-19 duty at the Covid Care Center in Surat. In such a situation, Nancy is also keeping her religion well by keeping fast. She says, ‘I am doing my duty like a nurse. Service to the people is the biggest prayer for me.