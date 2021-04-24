Delhi face acute Oxygen shortage

Hospital chain in Delhi sent out an SOS this morning over oxygen shortage as it appealed for urgent help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal. More than 130 Covid patients are on life support, it stressed.

“Urgent SOS help. We have less than 2 hours of oxygen supply @Moolchand_Hos. We are desperate have tried all the nodal officer numbers but unable to connect. Have over 135 COVID pts with many on life support #. @ArvindKejriwal @CMODelh [email protected] @satinderjain26 @PMOIndia (sic),” read the tweet put out by Moolchand Healthcare this morning. The hospital later received the oxygen supply after red-flagging the shortage.

Madhu Handa, Medical Director, Moolchand Hospital, broke down as she gave details of the situation about an hour later while speaking to the media. “We are down to around 30 minutes (of oxygen supply) at the moment but yes, cognizance has been taken and nodal officers have responded. But I think there are other hospitals facing similar challenge. So they now have to prioritise.”

“But it is really bad. I have been coordinating since 4 in the morning for this. We have retained all our night staff, called in additional people just so we ensure that we save as many lives as possible. We hope the supply comes in time, but we are keeping our fingers crossed,” she added.