District administration orders to close shops by 6 pm

A district administration has ordered to close all shops by 6 pm everyday. The Gurugram district administration has issued this instruction to close all shops to close by 6 pm every day. Only shops that are included in the “essential categories” will be exempted. As per the order, pharmaceutical and grocery shops have been exempted, while restaurants can only operate for home delivery.

Gurugram has reported the highest one-day spike of 4,319 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Earlier, the Haryana state government had imposed several stricter Covid-19 restrictions in the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. The state government had recently reduced the number of attendees in indoor events to 50 and that for open spaces to 200.

Haryana recorded 9,623 new COVID-19 infections and 45 deaths, the state’s highest single-day spike in both cases and fatalities so far.