India likely to see 5,600 covid deaths per day by mid May study

In a study conducted by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), ‘COVID-19 projections’, published on April 15 said India will lose over 3 lakh people may lose their lives to COVID-19 between April to July alone.

The study said, the COVID-19 pandemic is going to get worse in the country in the coming weeks, adding that effective vaccination rollout can help tide over the pandemic. It projected that nearly 85,600 lives could be saved by vaccine rollout by the end of July.

The study, which is based on the current rate of infections and deaths in the country, predicted that the second wave will peak by mid-May, while daily deaths will peak at 5,600 on May 10.

India reported 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases and 2,263 deaths because of the infection in the preceding 24 hours as of Friday morning.