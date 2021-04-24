India’s request for Vaccine Raw Materials: Biden says have to vaccinate Americans first

When asked about India’s request on lifting the ban on raw materials State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, “We have a special responsibility to the American people.” he also added “It’s, of course, not only in our interest to see Americans vaccinated, it’s in the interests of the rest of the world to see Americans vaccinated.”

He also added “It is in the world’s interest that Americans are vaccinated and the US has to first take care of the requirements of its own people,” about Washington’s restrictions on exporting raw materials for making the COVID-19 vaccines.

As for the rest of the world, “We will, of course, always do as much as we can, consistent with our first obligation,” he declared.

Earlier serum institute CEO Adar poonawalla urged USA to lift the ban on raw materials to increase the production of vaccine for India.