Indonesia to restrict travelers from India

Indonesia will stop issuing visas for foreigners who have been in India for the past 14 days. The decision is taken amid the increasing number of cases in India and also finding the mutant strain of coronavirus in the country. “The restriction is necessary to prevent the spread of different corona virus strains”, a government official said on Friday. India is now facing the highest health crisis, including the impact of a double mutant strain of COVID-19 and also posting the world’s highest single-day increase in cases on Friday for a second day, with more than 330,000 infections.

“Based on these observations, the government has decided to stop issuing visas for foreigners who have lived or visited India in the past 14 days. Lots of people still enter Indonesia, we must be careful of those entering from South Asian countries.” chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said. “Indonesians arriving from India will be allowed to enter, but must have to follow strict protocols and quarantine.” the minister added. The effective measures to be taken place from April 25. Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous nation, has among the worst COVID-19 epidemics in Asia, with over 1.62 million cases and 44,000 deaths as of Thursday.