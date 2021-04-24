Mind blowing reply of Sushmita Sen to a user who questioned her for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi.

New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly which is leading to the shortage of beds and oxygen cylinders in many states. People including celebrities are doing their best to provide aid for the needy. Bollywood Star Sushmita Sen also managed to arrange some of the oxygen cylinders for hospitals located in Delhi as a shortage was reported by the CEO of Shanti Mukand Hospital as he broke down while talking to the media. She asked her followers to suggest a way she could send cylinders to their aid after she faces transportation issues.

She said ” This is deeply heartbreaking…oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai…please help me find a way.” Well, a user criticize and questioned her for sending oxygen cylinders from Mumbai to Delhi. It says “If Oxygen Crisis is everywhere why are you sending it to Delhi instead of giving it to some similar hospital in Mumbai”. The actress came up with a dashing and polite reply. she said “Because Mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can.”

This is deeply heart breaking…oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai…please help me find a way? https://t.co/p8RWuVQMrO — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021