Netizens slam Arvind Kejriwal for appealing for Oxygen after spending money on ads

Netizens has came down heavily on Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for appealing for oxygen. Netizens criticized the Delhi CM for appealing for oxygen after he spent cores of rupees on advertisements. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the Chief Ministers of other states to provide them with oxygen if they have anything to spare.

” I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate”, tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read: ‘ It is Tsunami. Will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply’

Earlier Delhi High Court has raised severe criticism against the government over the shortage of oxygen. Netizens criticized that Arvind Kejriwal failed to ensure the supply of medical oxygen and then making an appeal to other states to help them out.

Jinhone haspatal ke naam par chunav lada tha.

Woh baaki sab se oxygen maang rahe hain! Bureaucrats & governance are two poles that are light years apart. Delhi is the worst managed state in Covid crisis.

Because when freebies can win elections. U have no incentive to work! https://t.co/H0WINsjEau — Nitin Gupta (@Nitin_Rivaldo) April 24, 2021

Why are you posting this on Twitter? Do whatever you have to and get the job done. That's the normal way of functioning. ? https://t.co/mdu0V6YdU7 — ???? (@ParinSays) April 24, 2021

Bollywood lost our on a great talent. Brilliant acting of actually giving an eff. https://t.co/pOWuzdau1x — This Posable (@ThisPosable) April 24, 2021

Please stop overhpying yourself…Act on grounds…..All CM of other states are taking steps that has to be taken…..They are not tweeting but acting on grounds….GIVE RESULTS and PROVE IT https://t.co/C69Y10wVQe — Narang manoj (@Narangmanoj1) April 24, 2021

Had you spent the money, you have been spending on your ? adverts propaganda, post Nov 2020, there would have been minimum 800 oxygen generating plants in #Delhi

All of them producing more than enough since Mid Jan this year. But no; That would’ve been not-following-the-A-team. https://t.co/reRI2Fvyj9 — Ajay S (@Harry3275) April 24, 2021

This guy is flashing his face via Ads on TV channels more than the original content- Even on Youtube ads.

Look at his language. Language of a leader? https://t.co/FJfju7S2IV — Aaj Ki Taza Khabar (youtube channel) (@AKTKadmin) April 24, 2021