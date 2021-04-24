DH Latest NewsDelhiLatest News

Netizens slam Arvind Kejriwal for appealing for Oxygen after spending money on ads

Apr 24, 2021, 11:35 pm IST

Netizens has came down heavily on Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for appealing for oxygen. Netizens criticized the Delhi CM for appealing for oxygen after he spent cores of rupees on advertisements. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the Chief Ministers of other states to provide them with oxygen if they have anything to spare.

” I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate”, tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read: ‘ It is Tsunami. Will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply’

Earlier Delhi High Court has  raised severe criticism against the government  over the shortage of oxygen. Netizens criticized that Arvind Kejriwal failed to ensure the supply of medical oxygen and then making an appeal to other states to help them out.

