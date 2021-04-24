Netizens wishes Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

Sachin Tendulkar is born on April 24, 1973, his effect on the game of cricket especially in India is huge. He changed the face of the game and young generations looked up to him as a role model.

Master Blaster, the legend of the game, God of cricket – this man has many names but one thing is for sure that he has revolutionized the gentleman’s game for Indian fans. He retired from active cricket on 2013 November.

Cricket’s biggest icon, Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday, the netizen family wishes the master blaster on social media.