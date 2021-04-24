Oxygen shortage: 5 Covid-19 patients and 1 other patient at Amritsar hospital died

The hospital authorities reported that six patients, five of whom were infected with COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday due to a shortage of oxygen supply. Neelkanth Hospital authorities said they got only a few oxygen cylinders after the patients died and suppliers told them that they were giving preference to government hospitals.

“Despite the district administration being repeatedly asked to extend help, no one turned up to do the needful,” Sunil Devgan, the chairman and managing director of Neelkant hospital, alleged.

“Six patients, including two women, died due to the shortage of oxygen,” he said.

Following the death of patients, merely five oxygen cylinders were supplied to the hospital, Devgan said.

In spite of the repeated attempts, no district official could be contacted for comment.

The hospital chairman said that three main oxygen suppliers have said that government hospitals are being prioritised in terms of oxygen supply.

A heavy police force has been stationed outside the oxygen units to prevent oxygen supply to private hospitals, Devgan claimed.

Of the six patients who died at the hospital on Saturday, two were from Gurdaspur, one from Tarn Taran district and the remaining three were from Amritsar.

In the meantime, Punjab Minister OP Soni said, “Amritsar’s Neelkanth Hospital authorities should have brought the matter of oxygen shortage to the notice of the administration. An inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the matter.”