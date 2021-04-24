Pakistan based charity organization offers volunteers, ambulances to help India

A Pakistan based charity organization has extended its helping hand to India to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan-based charity organisation Edhi Foundation has offered to help Indian government.The chairman of the Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi had wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting permission for this. Edhi Foundation has said that it will provide team of volunteers and 50 ambulances to support India.

“We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely…. we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions,” Edhi wrote in the letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

“We will arrange all the necessary supplies that our team needs to assist the people of India. Importantly, we are not requesting any other assistance from you, as we are providing the fuel, food, and necessary amenities that our team will require. We only request your permission to enter India as well as any necessary guidance from the local administration and police department,” Edhi added.

On Friday, many top Pakistani leaders including Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed solidarity with the Indian people and said that they are ready to support India.