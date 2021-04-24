‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country suspends all commercial flights from India

Another gulf country has suspended all commercial flights coming from India. Kuwait has announced this. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has announced the decision. As per the new order, all direct commercial flights coming from India will be suspended from April 24 until further notice.

All passengers coming from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering Kuwait unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India. Only Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter. Cargo flights are exempted from this suspension.

Earlier 11 countries including some other gulf countries had also imposed travel ban and suspension of flights from India. UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia has also suspended flights from India.

UAE banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday . The UAE travel ban came into effect from 11.59 PM on Saturday, April 24, and it will be subject to review after 10 days.