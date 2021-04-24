State government imposes more Covid-19 restrictions; Working time of offices, shops reduced

A state government has imposed more stricter Covid-19 restrictions in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections. Rajasthan state government has imposed the new restrictions. Home department has issued the new order. The restrictions will come into force from Sunday.

The state government has restricted inter-district movement of private vehicles. Also, the timings for shops and government offices have been shortened. Retail and wholesale shops of grocery, food items, cattle feed and flour mills will be allowed to open for five hours from 6 am to 11 am from Monday to Friday. Dairy and milk shops will open daily from 6 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm.

All vegetable and fruit shops, garland vendors or shops will open daily from 6 am to 11 am. Earlier, the shops were allowed to be open till 5 pm. Banks, insurance services will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 2 pm, while petrol pumps will be open for private vehicles from 7 am to 12 noon.