Surge in Coronavirus cases: Sitaram Yechury writes letter to PM Modi

New Delhi: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to prioritize the supply of oxygen and vaccines amid fears of a spread of the coronavirus in the country. He asked to provide free vaccines to all states as part of the Global Vaccination Program. In the letter, Yechury asked that everything possible is done to prevent such deaths.

“I am writing to you in great pain, distress, and anguish. This unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis created by the second wave of COVID-19, is turning into a ‘tsunami’. The situation has been aggravated by the approach and attitude of the Union government,” Yechury said. “I am writing to you on an URGENT basis to ensure two things on utmost priority: ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals and patients across the country by procuring it at any cost; and provide vaccines to all the state governments for a free and universal vaccination program, bringing production of Indian vaccines under emergency provisions and importing from all available sources to prevent more deaths,” he said.