The colour-coded sticker system for vehicles dicontinued : Mumbai police

On Saturday, the Mumbai Police discontinued the colour-coded sticker system for vehicles. Earlier last week, in an attempt to limit vehicular movement and avoid traffic jams amid the COVID-19 restraints, the city police had guided vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services to sport red, green, and yellow stickers.

“Dear Mumbaikars. The red, yellow, green emergency stickers categorisation is being discontinued. However, thorough checks shall continue and we hope you will stand by us in taking on corona and avoid all non-essential / non-emergency movement outside home”, the Mumbai police tweeted this morning.

Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment had to sport red stickers, while vehicles transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, etc had to stick green stickers. People employed in essential services such as civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone and press departments had to sport yellow stickers on their vehicles.