“The government’s claim that there is no shortage of vaccines is hollow and untrue”: P.Chidambaram

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram has criticized the union government over the Covid-19 situation in the country. The Congress leader warned the government of more protests if people were turned away at hospitals.

“We welcomed the decision to vaccinate all above the age of 18 years. However, we have to caution the government that this decision brings with it huge responsibilities,” he tweeted.

We welcomed the decision to vaccinate all above the age of 18 years. However, we have to caution the government that this decision brings with it huge responsibilities. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 24, 2021

” The first and foremost requirement is the availability of vaccines. There are widespread complaints about the lack of supply of vaccines. The government’s claim that there is no shortage of vaccines is hollow and untrue”, he added.

When the surge in demand happens on May 1 and more people flock

to hospitals for vaccination, will there be adequate stocks of vaccines all over the country? If people are turned away at hospitals, there will be great resentment and protests. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 24, 2021

“When the surge in demand happens on May 1 and more people flock to hospitals for vaccination, will there be adequate stocks of vaccines all over the country?. If people are turned away at hospitals, there will be great resentment and protests” Chidambaram said.

Also Read: Indian pharmaceutical company to develop a ‘ magical pill’ to cure coronavirus

” The time to plan for May 1 started many weeks ago. Is the government prepared for May 1? I am skeptical. Nevertheless, I urge the government to start preparing NOW in order to meet the much greater demand for vaccines on and after May 1″, added the Congress leader.