‘Triple mutant Covid-19 variant discovered in India is more infective’: Warns scientists

Scientists had discovered a triple mutant strain of coronavirus in India. The researchers had found the new mutant virus in West Bengal.

The B.1.617 variant, first detected in Maharashtra, contains mutations from two separate virus variants — E484Q and L452R. The third mutation evolved from the double mutation where three different COVID strains combined to form a new variant – B.1.618.

The scientist claim that the new “Bengal strain” is more infecting. As per the scientists the new virus strain is capable of escaping a person’s immune surveillance, even if that person was earlier exposed to a virus without this mutation, and even if vaccinated.

Vinod Scaria, a researcher who researches genome mutations at the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology has claimed that the this new strain forms a major lineage in Bengal.