UAE police issues new advisory

Dubai police has issued a new advisory for all drivers. The Dubai Police General Command has issued the new advisory. The Dubai Police General Command urged all drivers to ensure their vehicles are well maintained at trustworthy agencies and body shops to avoid sudden breakdowns or even fires.

” It is during summer that vehicle fires increase significantly, which may result in loss of human lives along with causing material damage to the vehicles. This can be avoided by ensuring regular maintenance of the vehicle, and replacing the damaged parts with new ones, especially those related to the engine and electric wires,” said Brigadier Saif Muhair Al-Mazroui, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al-Mazroui also asked drivers to make sure that they are not leaving any flammable materials inside the car.