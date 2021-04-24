Woman constable celebrated Haldi ceremony at the police station as she failed to get leave

The second wave of Covid-19 is making great strides all around the world. The whole country is working tirelessly to catch this epidemic. Leading fighters in this group are health workers and law enforcers. In the meantime, they have to put aside many of their personal needs. Now, as a female constable’s leaves for her wedding was not approved, her work family stepped up and held her ‘Haldi’ ceremony at the police station itself.

Asha, the bride-to-be, was celebrated her Haldi ceremony at Dungarpur police station. With the rise of covid cases, the pre-arranged wedding holidays have decreased. Following this, the matter of the Haldi ceremony, which was indispensable in North Indian weddings, became uncertain. When it was confirmed that she would not get leave, his colleagues decided to hold a Haldi ceremony at the police station. “When we came to know that she is unable to go to her village to attend her Haldi ceremony, we all decided to make the celebration unique inside the police station, as the auspicious ‘Muhurat’ could not be rescheduled,” Station in-charge Dilip Daan said. “We gave a surprise to Asha. Thankfully by the evening, her leave got sanctioned and she has gone to her village now,” he added.