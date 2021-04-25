26 Banda jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19

26 jail inmates tested positive on Sunday in Banda Jail for Covid 19, Mafia don turned politician, Mukhtar Ansari, is among one of the inmate who turned positive today. The BSP MLA had been running fever, cough and cold since Friday evening and had undergone an RT PCR test on Saturday along with other jail inmates. Mukhtar and 25 other jail inmates tested positive when their report came on Sunday.

Ansari is quarantined at his barrack no 15. The jail authorities have banned the entry of anyone in his isolated barrack, which is under 24 x 7 camera surveillance. A request of his relatives for meeting the jailed gangster was turned down.