58 patients killed in Baghdad as fire broke out in covid hospital

An Iraqi official has confirmed that 58 people were killed in the Baghdad Covid hospital fire. A fire broke out in a Baghdad hospital that cares for coronavirus patients after oxygen cylinders reportedly exploded late Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to put out the flames and clear outpatients at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital, which provides care for severe coronavirus patients in its intensive care unit.

Initial reports showed at least 36 people wounded in addition to the 15 dead, according to medical and security officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Iraqi authorities have not released to an official casualty count.