Anti- US sentiment erupt as authorities remain cold to India’s request

Anti-US and anti-western sentiments erupts across social media platforms after US denied India’s request to lift ban on Vaccine raw materials. The criticisms are aimed at Biden and Kamala Harris administrations for not helping countries which are worse hit by the covid crisis such as India and Brazil.

American Civil society, law makers are criticizing the government amid reports that US is stock piling huge number of covid vaccines though the demand for vaccine has gone down across USA.

The other day Ned Prince bluntly stated that the administration will be prioritizing American citizen first and will not be lifting the prevailing ban on the export of Vaccine raw materials.