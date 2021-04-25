Being Human foundation steps up to help frontline workers in Mumbai during COVID-19

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has swung into action to help frontline workers in Mumbai as the COVID-19 crisis continues to escalate in India.

Khan’s Being Human Foundation has reportedly revived its ‘Being Haangryy’ initiative from last year, which employs a food truck that travels across Mumbai, providing meals to police officers and frontline workers.

“Last time in Mumbai, our focus was to reach more and more needy, poor and hungry people. But this time, along with the Mumbai Police, we are trying to provide relief to the medical staff and BMC employees through breakfast and tea,” he was quoted as saying.

Senior Police Inspector Ganore added: “Policemen are struggling day and night on the streets to strictly implement the guidelines of Corona. In such a situation, we thank Salman [Khan] and Rahul [Kanal] wholeheartedly for this unique initiative of providing breakfast, tea and water to the hungry thirsty policemen.”