Coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases in Kerala is on a steady surge

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 28,469 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 4468, Kozhikode 3998, Malappuram 3123, Thrissur 2871, Kottayam 2666, Thiruvananthapuram 2020, Kannur 1843, Palakkad 1820, Alappuzha 1302, Kollam 1209, Pathanamthitta 871, Idukki 848, Kasaragod 771 and Wayanad 659.

The test results of 8122 people who were undergoing treatment were negative. Thiruvananthapuram 861, Kollam 674, Pathanamthitta 303, Alappuzha 675, Kottayam 538, Idukki 247, Ernakulam 1002, Thrissur 769, Palakkad 375, Malappuram 754, Kozhikode 1099, Wayanad 199, Kannur 356 and Kasaragod 270 were found to be negative today.

26,318 people were infected through contact. Contact sources for 1768 are not clear. Ernakulam 4444, Kozhikode 3946, Malappuram 2951, Thrissur 2847, Kottayam 2552, Thiruvananthapuram 1765, Kannur 1619, Palakkad 666, Alappuzha 1301, Kollam 1196, Pathanamthitta 804, Idukki 828, Kasaragod 743 and Wayanad 656 were affected by the disease. Today, 338 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state.

As part of the second phase of the test, 2,90,262 samples were collected from different parts of the state on Wednesday and Thursday. Of these, 1,26,773 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 22.46. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT. A total of 1,51,16,722 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.