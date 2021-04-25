Coronavirus vaccination: Registration needed for 18-45 age group

New Delhi: To get coronavirus vaccination appointments and online registrations of citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years is compulsory, the government said today and added that there will be no facility for walk-in registrations for this age group initially.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to his state counterparts, described the procedure and rules for the third phase of the vaccination drive.

The vaccination program for everyone above 18 years of age will start from May 1. The government opened vaccinations for all adults amid an extensive Covid wavein the second and more deadly wave of the coronavirus.

All eligible citizens can register for their vaccine from April 28 on the CoWIN website and Aarogya Setu app.

The Centre will continue to vaccinate those reported eligible so far – frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.

From May 1, vaccine prices for private hospitals will shoot up. The Health Secretary said that private vaccination centres must return any unused vaccine stocks till April 30 to the storage facility from where they were issued.

Before issuing any further stock to the private centres the Centre have to make a careful evaluation of the potential for full utilisation of such vaccine doses up to April 30, the state governments said

In the letter, the Health Secretary also added that each private vaccination centre must notify the vaccine type, the stocks and the prices determined by it to be charged on the CoWIN portal for citizens to make a well-read choice while booking an appointment.

The Serum Institute of India, manufacturing Covishield, declared that its vaccine would be sold at Rs 400 to states and at Rs 600 to private hospitals.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will cost Rs600 for state governments and Rs 1,200 for private hospitals, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The prices for the Centre would remain the same at ? 150.