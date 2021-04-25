Covid-19 curfew: A 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday to 6 am tomorrow amid a massive increase in coronavirus cases.

“Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8 PM, 24th April (Saturday) till 6 AM, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed,” the office of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

On April 8, the Union Territory administration directed the imposition of a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts which were later extended to municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts on April 20.

The officials said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir climbed to 1,58,374 on Saturday as 2,030 people tested positive for the virus while the death count mounted to 2,126 with an everyday increase of 15 fatalities.