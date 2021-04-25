“Heartbreaking”: Greta Thunberg tweets asks the global community to help India

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has called the humanitarian crisis brought on by the shortage of medical oxygen in India “heartbreaking”. In a tweet, she said the global community must help the country tackle the rapid second wave of the coronavirus infections.

Greta tweeted tagging a foreign news report. “Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed.”

India reported the highest daily surge in the world with over 3.46 lakh Covid infections. 2,624 people also died in 24 hours.