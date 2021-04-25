Karnataka patient beseech on the hospital floor for a bed

A man named Bheemesh seems to be begging on the hospital floor for a bed on April 23. He was extremely ill, unable to stand, and was struggling to breathe. He was hurried to District hospital, Yadgiri, but was denied admission to the hospital. Bheemesh tested positive on April 21.

The hospital’s health workers did not come forward to help him, a family member with Bheemesh alleged. The woman accompanying Bheemesh said, “We were ready to stay here. But the doctor forced us to go home and said there are no beds available”. However, the hospital authorities denied Bheemesh’s claims. Karnataka reports 29438 new Covid-19 cases, 9058 discharges, and 208 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 13,04,397