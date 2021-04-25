Reaching the zero malaria target is,World Malaria Day 25th April.

Every year, the World Malaria Day is celebrated on April 25 by the World Health Organisation and several other international organisations. This year, the World Malaria Day is to be celebrated under the theme,”Reaching the Zero Malaria Target”.

The World Malaria Day is one of the eleven official Global Public Health campaigns marked by the World Health Organisation.The other ten are World AIDS Day, World Hepatitis Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Chagas Disease Day, World Tuberculosis Day, World Patients Safety Day, World Blood Donor Day, World Health Day, and World Antimicrobial Awareness Week.

The World Malaria Day was established by the 60th session of the World Health Assembly. Earlier it was widely known as the African Malaria Day.Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasite. The disease spreads to the humans through the bite of female Anopheles mosquito.The World Health Organisation, India represents to 3% of the global malaria. India once nearly eliminated Malaria but, Malaria came back to India in the beginning of twenty first century. In 2009, there were 1.5 million Malarial cases in India. India has set a target of becoming Malaria free country by 2027 and malaria elimination by 2030.

The plan was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and is designed based on the Global Technical Strategy of Malaria (2016-2030).The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently announced that, in 2020, 116 Indian districts reported zero malaria cases.

In the face of a dual threat of antimalarial drug resistance and COVID-19, countries of the Greater Mekong subregion have also made major strides towards their shared goal of elimination by 2030. In the 6 countries of the subregion, the reported number of malaria cases fell by 97% between 2000 and 2020. Malaria deaths were reduced by more than 99% in the same period of time.